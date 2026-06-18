Contour Asset Management LLC Takes $38.51 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 85,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $38,510,000. Tesla comprises 0.9% of Contour Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $35,509,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 21.2% in the second quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. HSBC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $404.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 2.0%

Tesla stock opened at $396.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $401.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.57. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $288.77 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.65, a PEG ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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