Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd Acquires Shares of 415,963 lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 415,963 shares of the apparel retailer's stock, valued at approximately $86,441,000. lululemon athletica accounts for approximately 4.2% of Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd owned about 0.35% of lululemon athletica at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in lululemon athletica by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 161 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company's stock.

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lululemon athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $114.23 on Monday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $275.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.19 and a 200 day moving average of $170.00.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. lululemon athletica's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LULU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of lululemon athletica from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut lululemon athletica from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $165.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on lululemon athletica

More lululemon athletica News

Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:

Positive Sentiment: lululemon posted first-quarter EPS of $1.69 and revenue of $2.47 billion, both slightly ahead of Wall Street estimates, showing the business is still generating profits and growing revenue overall.

lululemon posted first-quarter EPS of $1.69 and revenue of $2.47 billion, both slightly ahead of Wall Street estimates, showing the business is still generating profits and growing revenue overall. Positive Sentiment: Management said international growth remains a bright spot, with China and other overseas markets helping offset some of the weakness in North America.

Management said international growth remains a bright spot, with China and other overseas markets helping offset some of the weakness in North America. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts reiterated neutral/hold views while cutting price targets, signaling that expectations have been reset but not all firms are calling for a deeper selloff.

Several analysts reiterated neutral/hold views while cutting price targets, signaling that expectations have been reset but not all firms are calling for a deeper selloff. Neutral Sentiment: New commentary suggests valuation may now look more attractive after the sharp drop, but investors are waiting for proof that the turnaround is working.

New commentary suggests valuation may now look more attractive after the sharp drop, but investors are waiting for proof that the turnaround is working. Negative Sentiment: lululemon cut its FY2026 revenue and profit guidance and issued weaker-than-expected Q2 guidance, citing ongoing headwinds, tariff costs, markdown pressure, and softer traffic.

lululemon cut its FY2026 revenue and profit guidance and issued weaker-than-expected Q2 guidance, citing ongoing headwinds, tariff costs, markdown pressure, and softer traffic. Negative Sentiment: Multiple brokerages lowered targets on LULU, including BofA, JPMorgan, Barclays, Wells Fargo, Piper Sandler, and others, with some downgrading the stock to hold/neutral or underperform.

Multiple brokerages lowered targets on LULU, including BofA, JPMorgan, Barclays, Wells Fargo, Piper Sandler, and others, with some downgrading the stock to hold/neutral or underperform. Negative Sentiment: Articles cited fading brand momentum, product misfires, and negative social/media commentary, reinforcing concerns that lululemon’s core U.S. business is losing steam ahead of the incoming CEO transition.

Insider Activity at lululemon athletica

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $100,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,156 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,084,116. This trade represents a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andre Maestrini purchased 3,275 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.02 per share, with a total value of $494,590.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 34,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,217,892.02. The trade was a 10.47% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

About lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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