Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd Makes New Investment in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 930,431 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $181,350,000. Oracle comprises 8.8% of Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 860,677 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $167,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 36,230 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $213.41 on Monday. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $134.57 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $179.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. Oracle's revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.91%.

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle still has strong momentum in cloud and AI infrastructure, with recent articles highlighting robust demand, a very large backlog, and bullish analyst targets that imply significant upside if execution stays on track. Article Title

Oracle still has strong momentum in cloud and AI infrastructure, with recent articles highlighting robust demand, a very large backlog, and bullish analyst targets that imply significant upside if execution stays on track. Positive Sentiment: BTIG reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $400 price target, signaling confidence that Oracle can continue benefiting from AI demand and cloud growth. Article Title

BTIG reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $400 price target, signaling confidence that Oracle can continue benefiting from AI demand and cloud growth. Positive Sentiment: Oracle’s recent Q3 revenue growth of about 22% year over year supports the view that the company is still expanding quickly despite the pullback in the shares. Article Title

Oracle’s recent Q3 revenue growth of about 22% year over year supports the view that the company is still expanding quickly despite the pullback in the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle has several articles pointing to the upcoming fiscal Q4 report as a key catalyst, with investors watching revenue, cloud growth, remaining performance obligations, and guidance for signs of whether the AI buildout is paying off. Article Title

Oracle has several articles pointing to the upcoming fiscal Q4 report as a key catalyst, with investors watching revenue, cloud growth, remaining performance obligations, and guidance for signs of whether the AI buildout is paying off. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle remains a heavily discussed AI beneficiary, but some commentary frames the stock as having already rallied sharply this year, which may leave the setup vulnerable to profit-taking before results. Article Title

Oracle remains a heavily discussed AI beneficiary, but some commentary frames the stock as having already rallied sharply this year, which may leave the setup vulnerable to profit-taking before results. Negative Sentiment: RBC Capital Markets said Oracle faces questions about the pace of its AI data center buildout and whether it can overcome capacity constraints, reinforcing concerns that growth could be limited by execution. Article Title

RBC Capital Markets said Oracle faces questions about the pace of its AI data center buildout and whether it can overcome capacity constraints, reinforcing concerns that growth could be limited by execution. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also worried about the scale of Oracle’s AI spending, with reports suggesting capex could rise dramatically and potentially pressure free cash flow, leverage, and the company’s credit profile. Article Title

Investors are also worried about the scale of Oracle’s AI spending, with reports suggesting capex could rise dramatically and potentially pressure free cash flow, leverage, and the company’s credit profile. Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage also notes broader tech-sector weakness and insider selling, adding to the cautious tone around ORCL heading into earnings. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $229.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $269.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Oracle

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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