Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $8.01 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 1,035.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 23,609 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.6% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,252,196,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its stake in Broadcom by 895.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 12,689,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,391,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414,701 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,084,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,788,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040,801 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 499.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,634,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,858,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $167,064,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $365.02 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.66 and a 12 month high of $495.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $411.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.Broadcom's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research downgraded Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $535.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $493.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AVGO

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total transaction of $358,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 32,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,592,045.12. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total value of $3,452,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 787,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $271,759,532.32. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,385 shares of company stock worth $21,301,057. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: OpenAI and Broadcom unveiled “Jalapeño,” a custom AI accelerator built for LLM inference, reinforcing Broadcom’s growing role in AI chip design and improving revenue visibility as deployment is expected in late 2026. Article Title

OpenAI and Broadcom unveiled “Jalapeño,” a custom AI accelerator built for LLM inference, reinforcing Broadcom’s growing role in AI chip design and improving revenue visibility as deployment is expected in late 2026. Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage highlighted the Jalapeño AI accelerator as a sign that Broadcom is expanding its custom AI silicon roadmap, which could strengthen its position in high-margin AI infrastructure sales. Article Title

Additional coverage highlighted the Jalapeño AI accelerator as a sign that Broadcom is expanding its custom AI silicon roadmap, which could strengthen its position in high-margin AI infrastructure sales. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to view Broadcom as a favored long-term AI chip stock, with strong buy ratings reinforcing confidence in the company’s AI and networking growth outlook. Article Title

Analysts continue to view Broadcom as a favored long-term AI chip stock, with strong buy ratings reinforcing confidence in the company’s AI and networking growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: A market note suggested investors may want to “buy the chip dip” and avoid hyperscalers for now, which is supportive for semiconductor names like Broadcom but does not specifically change AVGO’s fundamentals. Article Title

A market note suggested investors may want to “buy the chip dip” and avoid hyperscalers for now, which is supportive for semiconductor names like Broadcom but does not specifically change AVGO’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Broader AI-sector selloff headlines are weighing on sentiment across major tech leaders, suggesting valuation concerns may continue to pressure Broadcom despite its strong fundamentals. Article Title

Broader AI-sector selloff headlines are weighing on sentiment across major tech leaders, suggesting valuation concerns may continue to pressure Broadcom despite its strong fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: One valuation-focused article argued that Broadcom and Marvell may face a “dangerous valuation gap,” which could raise investor concern that AVGO’s premium pricing is getting stretched. Article Title

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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