Convergence Investment Partners LLC Invests $3.14 Million in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,490 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,142,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,555 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 24,071 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in DTE Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 302,304 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $39,091,000 after acquiring an additional 12,026 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,069,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 188,845 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $24,618,000 after purchasing an additional 57,698 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $143,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 6,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at $895,806.76. This trade represents a 13.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $158.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE opened at $145.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. DTE Energy Company has a twelve month low of $126.23 and a twelve month high of $155.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.38.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.65%.During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.165 per share. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 76.77%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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