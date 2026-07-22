Convergence Investment Partners LLC Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,905 shares of the e-commerce company's stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,931,042 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $255,294,000 after acquiring an additional 113,553 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of eBay by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,108 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares during the period. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,368,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,259,096.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,431 shares in the company, valued at $31,214,595.23. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 50,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $5,852,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 29,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,557.68. This represents a 63.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 76,012 shares of company stock worth $8,747,852 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Positive Sentiment: GameStop raised its eBay stake to nearly 10% (about 43.4 million shares), showing strong conviction and increasing the odds of continued strategic pressure on eBay. Article Title

GameStop raised its eBay stake to nearly 10% (about 43.4 million shares), showing strong conviction and increasing the odds of continued strategic pressure on eBay. Positive Sentiment: Some investors may view the rejected bid and renewed buying as a sign that eBay’s shares could attract further takeover or activist interest, potentially supporting the stock. Article Title

Some investors may view the rejected bid and renewed buying as a sign that eBay’s shares could attract further takeover or activist interest, potentially supporting the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple reports confirm the same core development: Ryan Cohen and GameStop expanded their eBay position after eBay’s board rejected a roughly $55.5 billion offer at $125 per share as “neither credible nor attractive.” The details reinforce the takeover narrative, but do not add new business fundamentals. Article Title

Multiple reports confirm the same core development: Ryan Cohen and GameStop expanded their eBay position after eBay’s board rejected a roughly $55.5 billion offer at $125 per share as “neither credible nor attractive.” The details reinforce the takeover narrative, but do not add new business fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary framing the situation as an activist campaign rather than a straightforward acquisition suggests the story may create volatility, but the ultimate impact on eBay remains uncertain. Article Title

Commentary framing the situation as an activist campaign rather than a straightforward acquisition suggests the story may create volatility, but the ultimate impact on eBay remains uncertain. Negative Sentiment: eBay’s board rejection of the offer signals management is not receptive to the current proposal, which reduces the chance of an immediate deal and may disappoint takeover traders. Article Title

eBay Trading Down 1.0%

eBay stock opened at $113.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.37. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.12 and a 1 year high of $119.31. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $111.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.81.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. eBay's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on eBay from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $110.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on eBay

eBay Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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