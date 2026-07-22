Convergence Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in EPR Properties $EPR

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,558 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,061 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in EPR Properties during the first quarter worth $251,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 10.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 13.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 524,883 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,614,000 after purchasing an additional 61,844 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 13.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,861 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group set a $70.00 target price on EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Huntington started coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $63.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EPR Properties

EPR Properties Stock Performance

EPR opened at $62.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company's fifty day moving average price is $58.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.35. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $63.30. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $181.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.01 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. EPR Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.370-5.530 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. EPR Properties's payout ratio is 115.17%.

Insider Transactions at EPR Properties

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $825,917.43. The trade was a 12.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

Further Reading

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