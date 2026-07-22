Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Eversource Energy $ES

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,780 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2,337.5% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2,857.1% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $489,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 56,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,925,788.52. The trade was a 11.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Capital One Financial set a $73.00 price objective on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a "sector underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $71.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Eversource Energy stock opened at $72.95 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $70.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.53 and a fifty-two week high of $76.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 12.55%.The business's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Eversource Energy's dividend payout ratio is 67.31%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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