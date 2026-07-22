Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 17,329 Shares of HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,648 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,329 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC's holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,830,649 shares of the company's stock worth $775,556,000 after purchasing an additional 446,867 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,249,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $577,114,000 after purchasing an additional 103,135 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,364,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $293,260,000 after purchasing an additional 48,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in HF Sinclair by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,142,078 shares of the company's stock worth $283,027,000 after purchasing an additional 22,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in HF Sinclair by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,359,370 shares of the company's stock worth $200,880,000 after purchasing an additional 523,709 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DINO. Barclays upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Research lowered HF Sinclair from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded HF Sinclair from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of DINO stock opened at $91.71 on Wednesday. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 52-week low of $42.16 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $72.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.26.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.75. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.83 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. HF Sinclair's payout ratio is 30.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $690,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,916.90. This trade represents a 18.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Joyce sold 2,384 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $166,236.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,797 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,031,794.81. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 13,736 shares of company stock valued at $954,694 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

Further Reading

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