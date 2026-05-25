Cooke & Bieler LP Boosts Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 83.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,408,418 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after buying an additional 641,829 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.7% of Cooke & Bieler LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 0.08% of Walt Disney worth $160,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 48.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $103.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.18 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.02. The company has a market capitalization of $179.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a "mixed" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.47.

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Walt Disney News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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