Cooke & Bieler LP Has $124.41 Million Position in Valvoline $VVV

Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,281,095 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 944,095 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 3.36% of Valvoline worth $124,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter worth $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Valvoline by 1,621.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 228.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Valvoline

In other Valvoline news, Director Jennifer Lynn Slater purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.53 per share, for a total transaction of $32,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,530. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Joseph Freeland purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $100,347.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,112 shares of the company's stock, valued at $521,545.44. This trade represents a 23.82% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought a total of 14,100 shares of company stock valued at $450,877 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on VVV. Mizuho set a $40.00 price target on Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Truist Financial set a $38.00 price objective on Valvoline in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $41.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VVV

Valvoline Stock Performance

NYSE VVV opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 1.03. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $41.33.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Valvoline had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Valvoline's quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Valvoline has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline NYSE: VVV is a leading global producer and distributor of automotive and industrial lubricants. The company's portfolio spans engine oils, gear oils, transmission fluids, greases, coolants and driveline products, all designed to help improve vehicle performance and longevity. Valvoline's products are marketed under the Valvoline®, Valvoline NextGen® and Valvoline™ SynPower® brand names and are formulated to meet the stringent requirements of passenger cars, light trucks, heavy‐duty vehicles and off‐road applications.

In addition to its core lubricant business, Valvoline operates one of North America's largest quick‐lubricant service networks through Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ (VIOC).

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