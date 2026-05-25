Cooke & Bieler LP Increases Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,635,193 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 311,202 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group accounts for approximately 2.6% of Cooke & Bieler LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 0.73% of Arch Capital Group worth $252,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 410.3% during the third quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 296 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $106.32.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACGL

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 21,930 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $2,112,078.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 871,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $83,943,218.14. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $34,280.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,837 shares of company stock worth $2,766,946. Insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $96.30 on Monday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $82.44 and a one year high of $103.39. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.35. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $95.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report).

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