Cooke & Bieler LP Lowers Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Cooke & Bieler LP cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,824 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 19,600 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $113,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,338 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $388.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $404.15. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $329.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.94. The firm has a market cap of $352.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.20 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $395.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $387.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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