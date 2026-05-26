Cooke & Bieler LP Purchases 228,645 Shares of Integer Holdings Corporation $ITGR

Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR - Free Report) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,134 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 228,645 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 1.75% of Integer worth $48,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Integer by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Integer by 1,037.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Integer by 210.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Integer by 861.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 692 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 825 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $70,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,385. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Integer Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $89.34 on Tuesday. Integer Holdings Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $62.00 and a fifty-two week high of $123.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.67. The business's 50 day moving average price is $86.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.00.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $439.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.48 million. Integer had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business's revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Integer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.830-6.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Integer from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings raised Integer from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Integer from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Integer in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $98.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on ITGR

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation NYSE: ITGR is a global provider of outsourced medical device design, development and manufacturing solutions. The company partners with leading medical technology firms to deliver complex components, subsystems and finished devices across a range of therapeutic areas. Its services encompass concept and product design, precision machining, microelectronic assembly, terminal sterilization and regulatory support, enabling customers to accelerate time to market and optimize product performance.

Integer's product portfolio is organized into two core segments: Advanced Delivery and MedTech.

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