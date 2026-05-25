Cooke & Bieler LP Raises Stock Position in ConocoPhillips $COP

Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,722,300 shares of the energy producer's stock after buying an additional 111,262 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up 1.7% of Cooke & Bieler LP's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 0.14% of ConocoPhillips worth $161,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 34,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $4,128,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 17,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,689.92. The trade was a 66.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 113,221 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.71, for a total transaction of $15,025,558.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 350,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,448,500. This represents a 24.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 734,891 shares of company stock worth $93,345,692. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $120.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $146.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $84.28 and a 1 year high of $135.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.59.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.62 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. ConocoPhillips's payout ratio is currently 57.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Truist Financial set a $128.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $133.28.

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About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company's activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

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