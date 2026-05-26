Cooke & Bieler LP Reduces Holdings in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,372,775 shares of the company's stock after selling 66,312 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 0.37% of Kraft Heinz worth $106,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 172.4% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 256.7% during the third quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 9,045 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $222,597.45. Following the transaction, the insider owned 202,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,982,392.94. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.06. The company's fifty day moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68. Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. Kraft Heinz's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $23.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KHC

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

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