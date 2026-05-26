Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 37,461 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated $TFX

Cooke & Bieler LP cut its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX - Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,183,176 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 37,461 shares during the period. Teleflex makes up 1.5% of Cooke & Bieler LP's portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 2.68% of Teleflex worth $144,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 478.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,131 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $287,603,000 after buying an additional 1,956,811 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Teleflex by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,245,614 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $152,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at about $112,317,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 774,034 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $94,463,000 after buying an additional 223,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 123.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 660,800 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $80,855,000 after purchasing an additional 365,663 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Teleflex Stock Down 0.2%

Teleflex stock opened at $132.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $100.18 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $123.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.94.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Teleflex had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 35.88%.The company had revenue of $548.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Teleflex's revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Teleflex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Teleflex's dividend payout ratio is currently -5.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on TFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial restated a "hold" rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Mizuho set a $140.00 target price on Teleflex in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Teleflex from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TFX

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company's offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

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