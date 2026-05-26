Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 41,592 Shares of Timken Company (The) $TKR

Cooke & Bieler LP cut its holdings in Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR - Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,381,769 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 41,592 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 1.98% of Timken worth $116,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in Timken by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 27,465 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Timken by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Timken by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 10,889 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Timken by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Timken by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,114 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company's stock.

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Timken Price Performance

TKR stock opened at $120.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Timken Company has a 12 month low of $67.14 and a 12 month high of $123.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company's 50-day moving average price is $106.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.97.

Timken (NYSE:TKR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Timken had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Timken Company will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Timken's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Timken's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 37,181 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $4,362,818.54. Following the sale, the director owned 206,455 shares in the company, valued at $24,225,429.70. The trade was a 15.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Timken, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $1,747,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 264,744 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,845,323.44. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Timken in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a research note on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Timken from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Timken from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Timken from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $136.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Timken

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken's products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken's portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

See Also

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