Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $1.15 Million in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation $KALU

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,002 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Kaiser Aluminum as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KALU. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 31.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,415 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $92,238,000 after purchasing an additional 279,231 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $13,111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,781 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $20,650,000 after acquiring an additional 94,874 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 211.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 82,553 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 56,028 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 588,720 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $45,426,000 after acquiring an additional 52,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company's stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

NASDAQ KALU opened at $176.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business's 50 day moving average is $160.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.18. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $194.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.78. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 4.14%.The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $948.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Kaiser Aluminum's payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

Insider Activity at Kaiser Aluminum

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $866,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 19,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,279.39. The trade was a 20.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett Wilcox sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total value of $2,616,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,688.28. The trade was a 60.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 71,731 shares of company stock worth $12,529,097 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KALU shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an "underweight" rating and issued a $142.00 price target (up from $124.00) on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kaiser Aluminum

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is a U.S.-based producer of semi‐fabricated aluminum products, serving a diverse range of industrial and specialty markets. The company's offerings include extruded, rolled, and forged aluminum products designed to meet stringent performance requirements in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, defense, electronics, and general engineering. By focusing on high‐value applications, Kaiser Aluminum aims to deliver lightweight, durable solutions that contribute to efficiency and innovation across its customer base.

Operationally, Kaiser Aluminum maintains a network of smelters, extrusion plants, and rolling mills located primarily in North America.

See Also

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