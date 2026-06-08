Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $1.39 Million in Victoria's Secret & Co. $VSXY

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,648 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSXY. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 311,502 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 39,356 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 398,992 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,829,000 after purchasing an additional 40,155 shares during the period. Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,790,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on VSXY. Bank of America upgraded Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. Weiss Ratings cut Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group cut Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Victoria's Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria's Secret & Co. presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $79.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Victoria's Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:VSXY opened at $74.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.16. Victoria's Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $81.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Victoria's Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 38.95% and a net margin of 3.11%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Victoria's Secret & Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Victoria's Secret & Co. news, Director Anne Sheehan bought 4,842 shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.86 per share, with a total value of $222,054.12. Following the acquisition, the director owned 34,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,209.46. This trade represents a 16.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 27,758 shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $2,221,472.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,175,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $734,291,336.03. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

About Victoria's Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, beauty products and accessories for women. The company operates a portfolio of brands that includes Victoria’s Secret, renowned for its lingerie, bras and sleepwear; PINK, a line targeting younger consumers with activewear and lifestyle products; and Victoria’s Secret Beauty, offering fragrances, cosmetics and personal care items. Products are sold through retail stores as well as direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce platforms and mobile applications.

The origins of Victoria’s Secret date back to 1977, when founders Roy and Gaye Raymond opened the first store in San Francisco.

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