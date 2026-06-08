Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Takes Position in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. $BTSG

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BTSG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,533,656 shares of the company's stock valued at $469,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,953 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 936.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,276,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,920 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 855.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,076,730 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,369 shares in the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,244,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,096,949 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,500 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Buying and Selling at BrightSpring Health Services

In related news, insider Jon B. Rousseau sold 130,000 shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $7,637,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,194,503 shares in the company, valued at $70,177,051.25. This trade represents a 9.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa A. Nalley sold 35,000 shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $2,056,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 131,948 shares in the company, valued at $7,751,945. This represents a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BrightSpring Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BTSG opened at $57.40 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $51.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.07. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $62.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.87.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. BrightSpring Health Services had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. BrightSpring Health Services's revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $49.00 price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSpring Health Services has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $57.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services Profile

BrightSpring Health Services NASDAQ: BTSG is a leading provider of home and community-based care and workforce solutions aimed at seniors, individuals with disabilities and those facing behavioral health challenges. The company's operations encompass a broad spectrum of services, including personal care, skilled nursing, therapy, habilitation and supported living, as well as specialized behavioral health programs delivered through both clinical and non-clinical channels.

Through its network of subsidiary brands, BrightSpring offers integrated care in the patient's home environment, fostering independence and improving quality of life.

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