Copa Holdings, S.A. $CPA Holdings Raised by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP grew its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA - Free Report) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,819 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,090 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Copa worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,032 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 253 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copa Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of Copa stock opened at $121.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.05. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $86.74 and a 1 year high of $156.41.

Copa (NYSE:CPA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $962.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.22 million. Copa had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 18.57%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is a boost from Copa's previous quarterly dividend of $1.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Copa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Copa in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Copa from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Copa from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Copa from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Copa from $212.00 to $171.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copa currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $165.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Copa

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA NYSE: CPA is a Panama‐based aviation holding company that provides passenger and cargo air transportation across the Americas and the Caribbean. Through its principal subsidiary, Copa Airlines, the company operates a modern fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, offering scheduled flights that connect passengers through its Tocumen International Airport hub in Panama City. The company also offers dedicated cargo services under the Copa Cargo brand, leveraging belly hold capacity on its passenger flights to transport freight throughout its network.

The roots of Copa Holdings trace back to 1947, when Compañía Panameña de Aviación began operations as the flag carrier of Panama.

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