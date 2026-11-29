Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 655,000 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $17,868,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned 0.07% of Copart at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 45,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 915 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Copart by 110.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 947 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 3,550.0% during the third quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts: Sign Up

Copart Price Performance

Shares of Copart stock opened at $33.23 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $25.72 and a one year high of $41.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.63.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 31.81%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPRT. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays set a $25.00 price target on shares of Copart and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Copart in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $40.00 price target on Copart in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised Copart from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $37.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Copart

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Director Diane Morefield sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $553,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000. This trade represents a 28.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc. operates online vehicle auctions and provides vehicle remarketing services. Its platform connects sellers—including insurance companies, dealerships, banks, fleet operators and rental car companies—with buyers such as dismantlers, rebuilders, used-car dealers and individual consumers. The company handles a range of vehicles, including damaged, salvage and used vehicles. Its services include vehicle processing, towing, storage, title processing and auction support, with online bidding available through its VB3 platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Copart, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Copart wasn't on the list.

While Copart currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates. Get This Free Report