Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $511,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 94.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,553 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 27,245 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisortrust Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisortrust Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 84,474 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $27,783,000 after buying an additional 13,866 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 34,957 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $11,497,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. PeakShares LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PeakShares LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 680 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Home Depot from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Home Depot from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, June 29th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Down 2.5%

Home Depot stock opened at $339.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $326.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.10 and a 12 month high of $426.75. The stock has a market cap of $338.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.Home Depot's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Home Depot's payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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