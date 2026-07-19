Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $849,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Copeland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) by 90.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,178 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 38,477 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC's holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,074 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.7% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 53,157 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $10,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $281.00 to $234.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $311.00 to $274.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $248.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $255.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.16 and a 52 week high of $315.98.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 68.82%. Automatic Data Processing's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

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