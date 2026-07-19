Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,297,206 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK - Free Report) by 78.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,884 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 1,297,206 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Tetra Tech worth $11,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 880 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at $53,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tetra Tech alerts: Sign Up

Tetra Tech Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of TTEK opened at $31.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.92. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $25.81 and a one year high of $43.14. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 8.58%.The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business's revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.580 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.38-0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Tetra Tech's previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Tetra Tech's dividend payout ratio is 17.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tetra Tech from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $39.80.

Get Our Latest Report on TTEK

Insider Activity

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Jeffrey R. Feeler purchased 1,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.41 per share, with a total value of $50,179.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,179. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech's multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company's core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tetra Tech, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tetra Tech wasn't on the list.

While Tetra Tech currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here