Copeland Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 97.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 36,415 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC's holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $10,635,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 22.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 263,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $85,890,000 after purchasing an additional 48,540 shares during the period. Independent Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $1,535,000. Finally, Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $20,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company's stock.

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Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $331.57 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $289.86 and a twelve month high of $379.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.08. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 64.55% and a net margin of 10.86%.The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Weiss Ratings cut Sherwin-Williams from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an "overweight" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $405.00 target price (up from $391.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $374.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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