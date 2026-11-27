State Street Corp reduced its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT - Free Report) by 52.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,104,960 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 3,453,802 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.84% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $357,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CORT. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 520.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 571 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 568.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 909 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Latest Corcept Therapeutics News

These are some of the CORT news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $1.81 from $1.39, FY2027 to $2.35 from $2.05, and FY2028 to $4.62 from $4.31. It also increased several quarterly forecasts, including Q1 2027 to $0.23 from $0.11. The broad upward revisions signal improving earnings expectations. Article

Zacks raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $1.81 from $1.39, FY2027 to $2.35 from $2.05, and FY2028 to $4.62 from $4.31. It also increased several quarterly forecasts, including Q1 2027 to $0.23 from $0.11. The broad upward revisions signal improving earnings expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks kept its rating at Hold, indicating the higher forecasts have not prompted a more bullish rating from the research firm. Article

Zacks kept its rating at Hold, indicating the higher forecasts have not prompted a more bullish rating from the research firm. Negative Sentiment: Some estimates were trimmed, including Q3 2028 EPS to $1.36 from $1.38 and Q4 2027 EPS to $0.62 from $0.65, tempering the otherwise positive revision picture. Article

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CORT shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $139.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CORT

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CORT opened at $65.95 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $96.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 0.54. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $126.38.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $340.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.12 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $111,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $81,477. This trade represents a 57.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roberto Vieira sold 8,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $674,056.37. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,191.94. The trade was a 67.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 201,795 shares of company stock valued at $21,334,604 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company's stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing medicines that modulate the effects of the hormone cortisol. Founded in 1998 and based in Redwood City, California, the company researches cortisol's role in metabolic disorders, cancer and other serious conditions. Its commercial product, Korlym (mifepristone), is approved in the United States to control high blood sugar in adults with endogenous Cushing's syndrome who have type 2 diabetes or glucose intolerance and are not candidates for surgery or have not responded to surgery.

Further Reading

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