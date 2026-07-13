CORDA Investment Management LLC. Acquires 20,289 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 606,311 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises about 2.4% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.'s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.'s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $34,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $67.05.

Get Our Latest Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $58.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.12 and a 200-day moving average of $58.86. The company has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.39. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.20 and a 1 year high of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Mondelez International's payout ratio is 99.50%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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