CORDA Investment Management LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,389 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 26,262 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sfam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Walt Disney Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $95.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.06. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.18 and a 52-week high of $123.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $131.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

See Also

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