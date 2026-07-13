CORDA Investment Management LLC. Makes New Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

CORDA Investment Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 416,924 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,322,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company's stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the company's stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company's stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. HSBC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $65.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NVO stock opened at $49.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $220.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.77. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $35.12 and a 52-week high of $71.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 63.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Positive Sentiment: Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy access continues to expand, and a recent U.K. approval has added to optimism around demand for its GLP-1 franchise, supporting the stock’s recent rebound. Article Title

Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy access continues to expand, and a recent U.K. approval has added to optimism around demand for its GLP-1 franchise, supporting the stock’s recent rebound. Positive Sentiment: The company launched Awiqli, the world’s first once-weekly basal insulin, in India, a move that could strengthen Novo Nordisk’s diabetes footprint in a large and fast-growing market. Article Title

The company launched Awiqli, the world’s first once-weekly basal insulin, in India, a move that could strengthen Novo Nordisk’s diabetes footprint in a large and fast-growing market. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators continue to argue that the stock still has a long-term bull case, with some saying the decline from highs has made the valuation more attractive relative to the company’s growth prospects. Article Title

Analysts and commentators continue to argue that the stock still has a long-term bull case, with some saying the decline from highs has made the valuation more attractive relative to the company’s growth prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles note that investors are simply watching Novo Nordisk more closely, suggesting heightened interest rather than a single new fundamental catalyst. Article Title

Several articles note that investors are simply watching Novo Nordisk more closely, suggesting heightened interest rather than a single new fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage around a Wegovy label update and broader GLP-1 enthusiasm is keeping the name in focus, but the market appears to be balancing this against the risk that competition and earnings pressure could limit upside. Article Title

Coverage around a Wegovy label update and broader GLP-1 enthusiasm is keeping the name in focus, but the market appears to be balancing this against the risk that competition and earnings pressure could limit upside. Negative Sentiment: Recent commentary also highlights rising competition in the obesity and diabetes drug markets, which could pressure Novo Nordisk’s growth and margins over time. Article Title

Recent commentary also highlights rising competition in the obesity and diabetes drug markets, which could pressure Novo Nordisk’s growth and margins over time. Negative Sentiment: One recent market note said NVO has been slipping relative to the broader market, reflecting some near-term profit taking after the stock’s strong run. Article Title

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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