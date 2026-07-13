CORDA Investment Management LLC. Raises Holdings in Camden Property Trust $CPT

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Free Report) by 90.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,913 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 203,131 shares during the quarter. Camden Property Trust accounts for 2.9% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.'s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned 0.42% of Camden Property Trust worth $41,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $102.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $115.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CPT

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.0%

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $112.98 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $96.53 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The firm's 50-day moving average is $110.05 and its 200-day moving average is $107.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $390.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $378.11 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Camden Property Trust's revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.690 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Camden Property Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently 118.44%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company's core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden's asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden's portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

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