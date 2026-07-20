Core & Main, Inc. $CNM Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM - Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,737,992 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 119,076 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 1.41% of Core & Main worth $135,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Core & Main by 881.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,963 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 47,569 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth about $1,779,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,872,595 shares of the company's stock worth $149,289,000 after acquiring an additional 279,373 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth about $11,112,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

In other Core & Main news, Director James D. Hope bought 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.01 per share, for a total transaction of $95,102.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,148.05. The trade was a 21.23% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.51% of the company's stock.

Core & Main Stock Up 0.3%

CNM opened at $45.38 on Monday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $67.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Core & Main from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $57.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNM

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc NYSE: CNM is a leading distributor of water, sewer, storm drainage and fire protection products across North America. The company's product portfolio includes valves, hydrants, pipe and fittings, meters, couplings and other essential components that support municipal, industrial and environmental infrastructure projects. By combining a comprehensive inventory with logistics and technical support, Core & Main helps customers address complex water system and distribution challenges.

With more than 300 branch locations and over 3,500 employees, Core & Main serves a diverse customer base that includes municipalities, contractors, engineers and utility providers.

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