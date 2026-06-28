Core & Main, Inc. $CNM Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lowered its stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM - Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,514,667 shares of the company's stock after selling 926,760 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 3.35% of Core & Main worth $321,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,859 shares of the company's stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company's stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the company's stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Core & Main by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Core & Main by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Robyn L. Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $262,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,750. The trade was a 28.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James D. Hope bought 1,972 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.70 per share, with a total value of $99,980.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,939 shares of the company's stock, valued at $351,807.30. This represents a 39.70% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Core & Main Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of CNM opened at $48.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $67.18.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Core & Main from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Core & Main from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Core & Main from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $57.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CNM

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc NYSE: CNM is a leading distributor of water, sewer, storm drainage and fire protection products across North America. The company's product portfolio includes valves, hydrants, pipe and fittings, meters, couplings and other essential components that support municipal, industrial and environmental infrastructure projects. By combining a comprehensive inventory with logistics and technical support, Core & Main helps customers address complex water system and distribution challenges.

With more than 300 branch locations and over 3,500 employees, Core & Main serves a diverse customer base that includes municipalities, contractors, engineers and utility providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM - Free Report).

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