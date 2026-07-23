Core Natural Resources, Inc. $CNR Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR - Free Report) by 5,135.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,334 shares of the energy company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,022 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Core Natural Resources were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNR. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,297,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Core Natural Resources by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,169,543 shares of the energy company's stock worth $221,044,000 after acquiring an additional 294,312 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Core Natural Resources by 10,023.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 295,720 shares of the energy company's stock worth $20,624,000 after purchasing an additional 292,799 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,741,000. Finally, Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Core Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company's stock.

Core Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:CNR opened at $87.40 on Thursday. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.78 and a 52 week high of $114.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.64 and a beta of 0.15.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $899.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.06 billion. Core Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 1.49%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Natural Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Core Natural Resources's payout ratio is currently -32.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Core Natural Resources from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Core Natural Resources from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Core Natural Resources from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Core Natural Resources from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CNR

Core Natural Resources Profile

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users. This segment includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the central preparation plant.

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