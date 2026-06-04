Core Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.8% of Core Wealth Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in Broadcom by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $479.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $241.11 and a 52-week high of $495.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $392.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 93.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company's revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total value of $12,580,096.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,000,467.86. This represents a 34.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 278,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. This trade represents a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $475.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $510.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $458.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Broadcom

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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