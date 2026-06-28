CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV Holdings Raised by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,059 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 11,125 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in CoreWeave were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter worth $39,824,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CoreWeave during the second quarter valued at $311,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in CoreWeave during the second quarter valued at $882,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at about $20,260,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at about $455,000.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 500 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $55,635.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,841,675. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 76,924 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total value of $7,793,939.68. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,457,234 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,112,891.

CoreWeave Price Performance

Shares of CoreWeave stock opened at $96.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.05 and a beta of 7.14. CoreWeave Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $173.35.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The company's revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CoreWeave from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised CoreWeave from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CRWV

Key Headlines Impacting CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $250 price target , reinforcing the bullish view that CoreWeave could benefit from rising demand for AI infrastructure. Read More

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage with a rating and a , reinforcing the bullish view that CoreWeave could benefit from rising demand for AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: BNP Paribas and other reports highlighted CoreWeave as a key beneficiary of the next AI chip cycle, while Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an Overweight rating and a $167 target . Article Title

BNP Paribas and other reports highlighted CoreWeave as a key beneficiary of the next AI chip cycle, while Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an rating and a . Positive Sentiment: CoreWeave announced a partnership with Conapto to expand AI cloud capacity in Sweden, which supports the company’s growth narrative and international expansion. Article Title

CoreWeave announced a partnership with Conapto to expand AI cloud capacity in Sweden, which supports the company’s growth narrative and international expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles argue CoreWeave is one of the stocks that could double over the next two years, reflecting strong long-term enthusiasm but no new hard financial data. Article Title

Several articles argue CoreWeave is one of the stocks that could double over the next two years, reflecting strong long-term enthusiasm but no new hard financial data. Negative Sentiment: CEO Michael Intrator sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, and insider Brannin McBee also sold stock. Even though the sales were planned, insider selling can still weigh on sentiment. SEC Filing

CoreWeave Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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