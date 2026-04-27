CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV is Renaissance Capital LLC's 3rd Largest Position

Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) by 256.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,181 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 121,019 shares during the period. CoreWeave makes up about 8.7% of Renaissance Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC's holdings in CoreWeave were worth $12,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in CoreWeave by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,934 shares of the company's stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in CoreWeave in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,465,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CoreWeave in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in CoreWeave by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the company's stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CoreWeave by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company's stock worth $1,999,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487,478 shares during the period.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CoreWeave from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $125.16.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRWV

CoreWeave Stock Performance

CRWV opened at $110.14 on Monday. CoreWeave Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $187.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.31. The firm has a market cap of $48.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a negative net margin of 22.75%.The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreWeave

In other news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $90,967,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 285,327 shares in the company, valued at $23,071,541.22. This trade represents a 79.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,404,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $166,172,106.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 282,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,428,031. The trade was a 83.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,819,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,389,243.

CoreWeave News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: Very strong revenue momentum: CoreWeave reported ~110% year‑over‑year revenue growth last quarter, which underpins investor enthusiasm for its GPU/AI-cloud demand and supports the long‑term growth thesis. Read More.

Very strong revenue momentum: CoreWeave reported ~110% year‑over‑year revenue growth last quarter, which underpins investor enthusiasm for its GPU/AI-cloud demand and supports the long‑term growth thesis. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Public bullishness and analyst support: Jim Cramer has discussed CRWV positively on Mad Money (calling it an “aggressive buy”), and several sell‑side firms have buy/outperform ratings and high targets — a catalyst for continued retail/institutional interest. Read More.

Public bullishness and analyst support: Jim Cramer has discussed CRWV positively on Mad Money (calling it an “aggressive buy”), and several sell‑side firms have buy/outperform ratings and high targets — a catalyst for continued retail/institutional interest. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market volatility backdrop is calm today (VIX < 19), which generally favors risk assets and can help momentum names like CRWV — but reduced fear can also limit near‑term spikes. Read More.

Market volatility backdrop is calm today (VIX < 19), which generally favors risk assets and can help momentum names like CRWV — but reduced fear can also limit near‑term spikes. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Capital/financing moves are ambiguous: the market has treated recent debt and equity raises as growth capital for expansion, but additional leverage increases execution risk and can add volatility. Read More.

Capital/financing moves are ambiguous: the market has treated recent debt and equity raises as growth capital for expansion, but additional leverage increases execution risk and can add volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider and major‑holder selling this week — Magnetar materially reduced its position and multiple insiders (including large Rule 10b5‑1 sales) sold tens or hundreds of thousands of shares; the scale of supply is a clear near‑term negative for the stock. Read More.

Significant insider and major‑holder selling this week — Magnetar materially reduced its position and multiple insiders (including large Rule 10b5‑1 sales) sold tens or hundreds of thousands of shares; the scale of supply is a clear near‑term negative for the stock. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Earnings and margin risks remain: recent quarter showed a sizeable EPS miss and negative margins/ROE; analysts flag cash‑burn, high leverage and execution risk ahead of upcoming results, which can sap short‑term upside. Read More.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Further Reading

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