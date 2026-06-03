CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV Position Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,823,302 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 211,416 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.73% of CoreWeave worth $201,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CoreWeave by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company's stock worth $1,999,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,478 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in CoreWeave by 446,194.0% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company's stock worth $2,443,013,000 after purchasing an additional 17,847,760 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CoreWeave by 55,329.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,999,300 shares of the company's stock worth $410,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,889 shares during the period. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreWeave in the third quarter worth approximately $405,199,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CoreWeave in the third quarter worth approximately $273,700,000.

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CoreWeave News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRWV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CoreWeave from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CoreWeave from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on CoreWeave from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.52.

View Our Latest Report on CRWV

Insider Activity at CoreWeave

In other news, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 271,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $29,005,236.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,769,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,092,241.72. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 76,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $7,871,632.92. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,251,625 shares of company stock worth $3,050,362,770.

CoreWeave Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWV opened at $119.27 on Wednesday. CoreWeave Inc. has a one year low of $63.80 and a one year high of $187.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.51 and a 200-day moving average of $90.78. The company has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The business's revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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