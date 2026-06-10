CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV Shares Bought by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) by 700.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,130 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 28,992 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in CoreWeave were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CoreWeave by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,103 shares of the company's stock worth $22,493,000 after acquiring an additional 213,877 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CoreWeave by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the company's stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreWeave by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,944,000.

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CoreWeave Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWV opened at $98.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of -31.66 and a beta of 7.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.00. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $187.00.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The firm's revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWV shares. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, CoreWeave presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CoreWeave

Insider Transactions at CoreWeave

In other CoreWeave news, COO Sachin Jain sold 3,798 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $455,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 127,629 shares in the company, valued at $15,315,480. The trade was a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 112,111 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.56, for a total transaction of $14,637,212.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 241,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,585,075.20. This trade represents a 31.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,161,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,845,030.

CoreWeave Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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