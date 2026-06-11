CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) by 22,624.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,812,856 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,796,077 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.99% of CoreWeave worth $273,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in CoreWeave by 10,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 216 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in CoreWeave by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 986,540 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $106,349,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,404,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $166,172,106.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 282,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,428,031. This trade represents a 83.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 27,411,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,305,030 over the last three months.

CoreWeave News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CRWV. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CoreWeave from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $131.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CoreWeave

CoreWeave Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWV opened at $95.61 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $107.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.18. The firm has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 7.14. CoreWeave Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.80 and a 52-week high of $187.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreWeave Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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