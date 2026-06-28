Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 30,879 Shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC - Free Report) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,499 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 30,879 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Kilroy Realty worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth $340,131,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,841,917 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $203,514,000 after purchasing an additional 67,546 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,228,666 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $195,396,000 after purchasing an additional 994,299 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,578,185 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $151,178,000 after purchasing an additional 15,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,149,816 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $133,080,000 after purchasing an additional 115,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company's stock.

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Kilroy Realty Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE KRC opened at $37.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.14. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $45.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $270.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $263.08 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 3.89%. Kilroy Realty's quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.490-3.630 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Kilroy Realty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.68%.

Insider Transactions at Kilroy Realty

In other Kilroy Realty news, President Justin William Smart sold 10,848 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $419,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 519,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,124,245.12. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lauren N. Stadler sold 3,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,456 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $535,550.40. The trade was a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KRC. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $44.00 price target on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $37.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation NYSE: KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and management of high‐quality office and mixed‐use properties along the U.S. West Coast. The company's portfolio encompasses major urban markets including Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. Kilroy Realty targets properties in transit‐oriented submarkets, blending workplace space with retail, residential and hospitality amenities to create vibrant, walkable neighborhoods.

Founded in the mid‐20th century by members of the Kilroy family, the company evolved from a regional landlord into one of the leading West Coast office landlords.

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