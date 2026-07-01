Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 8,305 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK - Free Report) by 112.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,713 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,528,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 73.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,335 shares of the company's stock worth $200,922,000 after acquiring an additional 670,601 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 96.3% during the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 937,301 shares of the company's stock worth $120,837,000 after acquiring an additional 459,700 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,320,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,076,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,600. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 16,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total value of $1,875,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,132 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,596,492.04. This trade represents a 54.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 40,186 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,321 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MHK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $122.00 price objective (down from $149.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $121.00 to $96.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $123.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on MHK

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 2.4%

MHK opened at $121.66 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $106.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.16. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.99 and a twelve month high of $143.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Mohawk Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

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