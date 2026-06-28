Corient Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 176.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,354 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 21,269 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Crown were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Crown by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in Crown by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 436,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,787,350. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,875 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Crown Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $110.81 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $116.62. The company's 50 day moving average is $99.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.48. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.03 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Crown's payout ratio is presently 22.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CCK. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Crown from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Crown from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Crown from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $120.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on CCK

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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