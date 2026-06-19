Corient Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in NVR, Inc. $NVR

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report) by 407.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,572 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 36,592 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.63% of NVR worth $332,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 76 shares of the construction company's stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 28.4% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 253 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 409 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 3.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 449 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVR news, Director Michael J. Devito bought 11 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6,699.50 per share, with a total value of $73,694.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 25 shares in the company, valued at $167,487.50. This represents a 78.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NVR from $8,600.00 to $8,225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $8,096.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NVR from $8,100.00 to $7,700.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVR from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NVR from $7,100.00 to $6,600.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7,649.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVR

NVR Stock Performance

NVR stock opened at $6,480.86 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $6,292.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6,945.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5,501.01 and a 12-month high of $8,618.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.93.

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $67.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $79.97 by ($12.21). NVR had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 12.93%.The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $94.83 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 375.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR's homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

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