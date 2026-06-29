Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 8,569 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) by 95.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,503 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 8,569 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 430,624 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $59,848,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2,676.9% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 5,165 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $321,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 937,860 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $130,278,000 after purchasing an additional 67,987 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $140.84 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.30 and a 12 month high of $153.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $131.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $553.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.75 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio is currently 185.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total transaction of $88,683.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,667.83. This trade represents a 13.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Tamara D. Fischer bought 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $128.55 per share, for a total transaction of $141,405.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $141,405. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,039 shares of company stock valued at $129,594 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a "sector underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $144.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on MAA

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

Further Reading

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