Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $23.58 Million Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,261 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Elevance Health were worth $23,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,668 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,745 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co boosted its position in Elevance Health by 41.5% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,619 shares of the company's stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Elevance Health by 6.9% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 65,945 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Elevance Health by 5.0% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Elevance Health by 111.8% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 43,911 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,080,000 after purchasing an additional 23,180 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $394.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.48. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.71 and a twelve month high of $426.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.74 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $49.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.21 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.97 earnings per share. Elevance Health's revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.93 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. Citigroup upgraded Elevance Health to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $411.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $408.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $395.00 to $391.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $317.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $416.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ELV

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 151 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $60,667.27. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,312,599.18. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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