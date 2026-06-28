Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $3.30 Million Holdings in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its position in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,623 shares of the company's stock after selling 52,434 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,263,971 shares of the company's stock worth $84,994,000 after purchasing an additional 77,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,933,219 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,496,131,000 after buying an additional 616,283 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,168,874 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,595,000 after buying an additional 1,295,688 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 37.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,986,084 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,717,000 after buying an additional 540,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Diana Frost sold 18,502 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $426,471.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 102,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,474.35. The trade was a 15.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $22.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $23.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $29.19.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 23.05%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.92%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

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