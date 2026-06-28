Corient Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in DaVita Inc. $DVA

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA - Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,559 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in DaVita were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in DaVita by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,679,248 shares of the company's stock valued at $223,122,000 after acquiring an additional 32,358 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,477,045 shares of the company's stock worth $167,807,000 after purchasing an additional 71,156 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,190,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $135,196,000 after purchasing an additional 636,191 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,089,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 936,768 shares of the company's stock worth $106,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 51,471 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.10, for a total value of $9,887,579.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 132,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,440,571.40. The trade was a 27.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,405 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total value of $3,210,402.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 109,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,756,029.60. This represents a 12.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DaVita from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Monday, June 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $144.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on DaVita from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on DaVita from $158.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $199.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DaVita

DaVita Price Performance

NYSE:DVA opened at $216.83 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $217.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.58 and a 200 day moving average of $152.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.91.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.54. DaVita had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 270.37%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-15.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc NYSE: DVA is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

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