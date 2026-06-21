Corient Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,707,569 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 125,585 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.6% of Corient Private Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.11% of Johnson & Johnson worth $560,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Greenberg Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,030,835 shares of the company's stock valued at $932,835,000 after purchasing an additional 208,765 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 59,577 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 161,343 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,390,000 after acquiring an additional 26,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson’s prostate cancer drug Erleada showed encouraging clinical results, with Reuters-reported data indicating it cut the risk of cancer spread or death by 20% in a study setting. That kind of pipeline progress can support longer-term revenue growth. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson’s prostate cancer drug showed encouraging clinical results, with Reuters-reported data indicating it cut the risk of cancer spread or death by 20% in a study setting. That kind of pipeline progress can support longer-term revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: The company continues to be highlighted as a strong dividend stock , with articles pointing to Johnson & Johnson’s long history of dividend increases and its appeal to income-focused investors seeking stability in a volatile market. Article Title

The company continues to be highlighted as a strong , with articles pointing to Johnson & Johnson’s long history of dividend increases and its appeal to income-focused investors seeking stability in a volatile market. Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson announced plans to invest more than $1 billion in a Florida contact lens manufacturing facility, reinforcing confidence in future operating capacity and U.S. production investment. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson announced plans to invest more than in a Florida contact lens manufacturing facility, reinforcing confidence in future operating capacity and U.S. production investment. Neutral Sentiment: Several commentary pieces describe JNJ as a defensive name that may hold up better if markets weaken, but these articles are largely opinion-based and do not add new fundamental catalysts. Article Title

Several commentary pieces describe JNJ as a defensive name that may hold up better if markets weaken, but these articles are largely opinion-based and do not add new fundamental catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Shares have been soft over the past few months, with one note saying the stock is down about 3% in three months despite solid results and pipeline progress. That recent weakness may be weighing on sentiment even as investors debate whether the dip is attractive. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $228.37 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $230.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.09. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $149.04 and a twelve month high of $251.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $549.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report).

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